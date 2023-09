Protests roil in Armenia following military takeover of ethnic enclave in Azerbaijan Protests continue in the Armenian capital Yerevan after the collapse of the breakaway government of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Asia Protests roil in Armenia following military takeover of ethnic enclave in Azerbaijan Protests roil in Armenia following military takeover of ethnic enclave in Azerbaijan Listen · 3:35 3:35 Protests continue in the Armenian capital Yerevan after the collapse of the breakaway government of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor