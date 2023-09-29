Why the Obama era 'car czar' thinks striking autoworkers risk overplaying their hand

Look, it's normal in negotiations for the party that's trying to get something to ask for more than they expect to get, or could possibly get. And it's equally normal for the other side of that bargain to start with relatively low proposals and work their way up. That's all totally normal.

The list of things that the UAW has asked for go beyond anything that corresponds to reality today, for better or worse. It's unfortunate in many ways, but it is what it is.

For example, they've asked for a 32-hour week. In other words, to work four days and get paid for five, having one personal day a week off. They started with 40% wage increases. I think they're down to maybe around 30 or 35 at the moment, and that's a fair place to be bargaining.

But they've also asked, for example, to have the old style defined benefit pension plans — that I think very few employers offer to new workers anymore — restored.

They've asked for certain changes that were made, and the retiree health care programs in the course of all this — that again, bring these companies more in line with normal practice rather than overly generous practice — they've asked for those to become what I would call overly generous again.