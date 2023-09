The career and legacy of Senator Diane Feinstein Dianne Feinstein, who was first elected to the Senate from California in 1992, has died. She was 90 years old. Her most enduring legacy may be opening more doors for women in politics.

Politics The career and legacy of Senator Diane Feinstein The career and legacy of Senator Diane Feinstein Listen · 7:07 7:07 Dianne Feinstein, who was first elected to the Senate from California in 1992, has died. She was 90 years old. Her most enduring legacy may be opening more doors for women in politics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor