#2383: Unholy Water : The Best of Car Talk Katherine called Click and Clack looking for deliverance from the unholy waters sloshing around in the front of her minister-husband's Mitsubishi. Can our 'men-of-the-cloth-rags' help, or will this require a higher power? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2383: Unholy Water #2383: Unholy Water Listen · 32:10 32:10 Katherine called Click and Clack looking for deliverance from the unholy waters sloshing around in the front of her minister-husband's Mitsubishi. Can our 'men-of-the-cloth-rags' help, or will this require a higher power? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor