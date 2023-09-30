Accessibility links
Best Of: Leslie Jones / Kerry Washington : Fresh Air In her new memoir, comedian Leslie Jones writes about being on Saturday Night Live – and the years she spent working odd jobs to get by before she was famous.

Ken Tucker reviews Allison Russell's new album, The Returner.

Award-winning actor, producer, and activist Kerry Washington also has a new memoir. In Thicker Than Water, she examines her life, career and the discovery of a secret about her origins that her parents revealed to her just a few years ago.

Best Of: Leslie Jones / Kerry Washington

