Best Of: Leslie Jones / Kerry Washington
Best Of: Leslie Jones / Kerry Washington
In her new memoir, comedian Leslie Jones writes about being on Saturday Night Live – and the years she spent working odd jobs to get by before she was famous.
Ken Tucker reviews Allison Russell's new album, The Returner.
Award-winning actor, producer, and activist Kerry Washington also has a new memoir. In Thicker Than Water, she examines her life, career and the discovery of a secret about her origins that her parents revealed to her just a few years ago.