Bob and Erin Odenkirk talk poetry and debate the who's funniest member of the family : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! This week, we're live in LA with comedy legend Bob Odenkirk, and his daughter Erin. They talk their new book of poems, growing up with a dad on TV, and more.

Bob and Erin Odenkirk talk poetry and debate the who's funniest member of the family

Bob and Erin Odenkirk on stage at the Greek Theatre with Peter Sagal
Enlarge this image
Michael Leyva/LAist
Bob and Erin Odenkirk on stage at the Greek Theatre with Peter Sagal
Michael Leyva/LAist

These days, most people celebrate Bob Odenkirk as an actor, but he spent most of his career as writer, mainly of brilliant sketch comedy. But for years he was also writing poems, in collaboration with his children, and the family has now published a book of those poems, with illustrations by his daughter Erin Odenkirk.