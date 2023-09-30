Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Leslie Jones; Kerry Washington Jones went from funniest person on campus to SNL star. Ken Tucker reviews Allison Russell's album, The Returner. Washington explains how a DNA test inspired her journey of self-discovery.
Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.

Fresh Air Weekend: Leslie Jones; Kerry Washington

Fresh Air Weekend: Leslie Jones; Kerry Washington

Leslie Jones says she was 19 when Jamie Foxx told her she needed to live life — get hired, get fired, fall in love — in order to be truly funny. Jen Rosenstein/HGBUSA hide caption

Leslie Jones says she was 19 when Jamie Foxx told her she needed to live life — get hired, get fired, fall in love — in order to be truly funny.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How comic Leslie Jones went from funniest person on campus to 'SNL' star: Jones says performing stand-up for the first time as a freshman in college felt like putting on a shirt that fit perfectly: "It was just so natural." Her memoir is Leslie F*cking Jones.

Musician Allison Russell is full surprises and ambition on 'The Returner': The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist spent years in various bands, including Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters. Now Russell's startling sophomore album serves as a sort of rebirth.

How a DNA test inspired actress-activist Kerry Washington's journey of self-discovery: Washington was an adult when she learned that she had been conceived via artificial insemination and the man she considered her father was not her biological dad. Her new memoir is Thicker than Water.

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.