The government shutdown is likely to begin at midnight on Saturday On Capitol Hill, time is running out and a government shutdown looks likely at the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 30.

National The government shutdown is likely to begin at midnight on Saturday The government shutdown is likely to begin at midnight on Saturday Listen · 3:46 3:46 On Capitol Hill, time is running out and a government shutdown looks likely at the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 30. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor