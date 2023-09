Week in politics: House Republicans lead impeachment inquiry; lead-up to the shutdown House Republicans led questioning on impeaching President Biden while disagreeing on how to continue funding the government.

Politics Week in politics: House Republicans lead impeachment inquiry; lead-up to the shutdown Week in politics: House Republicans lead impeachment inquiry; lead-up to the shutdown Listen · 4:41 4:41 House Republicans led questioning on impeaching President Biden while disagreeing on how to continue funding the government. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor