History A World War II veteran recounts his memories of the war to his daughter A World War II veteran recounts his memories of the war to his daughter Listen · 4:27 4:27 Veteran Daniel Moon, 96, tells his daughter Laura about haunting battle memories as part of StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative.