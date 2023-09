New York and New Jersey declare a state of emergency amid floods Heavy rain flooding roadways and snarled travel in New York and New Jersey, causing governors of both states to declare states of emergency.

Weather New York and New Jersey declare a state of emergency amid floods New York and New Jersey declare a state of emergency amid floods Listen · 3:40 3:40 Heavy rain flooding roadways and snarled travel in New York and New Jersey, causing governors of both states to declare states of emergency. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor