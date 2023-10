In China, a Uyghur scholar has been sentenced to life in prison China has secretly given a life prison sentence to a prominent Uyghur scholar of Uyghur culture and religion.

Asia In China, a Uyghur scholar has been sentenced to life in prison In China, a Uyghur scholar has been sentenced to life in prison Listen · 3:50 3:50 China has secretly given a life prison sentence to a prominent Uyghur scholar of Uyghur culture and religion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor