Celebrations across the country mark former President Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99 today. There were celebrations yesterday at the Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia.

National Celebrations across the country mark former President Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday Celebrations across the country mark former President Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday Listen · 2:40 2:40 Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99 today. There were celebrations yesterday at the Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor