Producer/DJ TOKiMONSTA : Fresh Air Music producer and DJ Jennifer Lee — aka TOKiMONSTA — underwent two brain surgeries in 2016 that temporarily stripped her of her ability to understand words or music. She spoke with Tonya Mosley about that life-altering experience and being in the male-dominated field of electronic music.



Also, Kevin Whitehead shares an appreciation of tenor saxophonist Von Freeman.

Fresh Air Producer/DJ TOKiMONSTA Producer/DJ TOKiMONSTA Listen · 45:58 45:58 Music producer and DJ Jennifer Lee — aka TOKiMONSTA — underwent two brain surgeries in 2016 that temporarily stripped her of her ability to understand words or music. She spoke with Tonya Mosley about that life-altering experience and being in the male-dominated field of electronic music.



Also, Kevin Whitehead shares an appreciation of tenor saxophonist Von Freeman. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor