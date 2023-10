Gov. Newsom selects Laphonza Butler to fill Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat Longtime political activist Laphonza Butler will be California's new U.S. Senator. Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to name Butler to the seat left empty by the death of Dianne Feinstein.

