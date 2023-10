Golfers help South Korea win its first team gold medal in 13 years at Asian Games The win brought Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim more than a medal. They got an exemption from 21 months of mandatory military service, a legal requirement for all able-bodied males age 18-35 in South Korea.

