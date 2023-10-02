Golfers help South Korea win its first team gold medal in 13 years at Asian Games

The win brought Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim more than a medal. They got an exemption from 21 months of mandatory military service, a legal requirement for all able-bodied males age 18-35 in South Korea.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

This Sunday, Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim helped South Korea win its first team gold medal in 13 years at the Asian Games. But the win brought the golfers more than a medal. The duo also got an exemption from 21 months of mandatory military service, a legal requirement for all able-bodied males ages 18 to 35 in South Korea. There's another exemption for South Korean athletes who win an Olympic medal. Gold records, however, don't count. Sorry, BTS.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.