Europe 2 weekend events show how Eastern Europe is wrestling with its political future 2 weekend events show how Eastern Europe is wrestling with its political future In Slovakia, a pro-Russia party won the majority of votes in a national election. In Poland, thousands marched to support the opposition to the ruling nationalist party headed by another populist.