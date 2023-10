It's been 5 years since Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi agents in Turkey NPR's A Martinez talks to Washington Post columnist David Ignatius about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and about how Saudi Arabia has changed — and how it hasn't.

