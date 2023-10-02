Accessibility links
Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as speaker Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., launched the process for holding a vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker but the road ahead is still unclear.

Politics

Rep. Matt Gaetz launches effort to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Enlarge this image

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has begun the process to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has begun the process to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Monday started the process for holding a vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

In a speech on the House floor, Gaetz said he is introducing a "motion to vacate," the procedural first step in forcing a vote on McCarthy's future.

After introducing the measure, Gaetz or another lawmaker will have to request a vote on the resolution. The House would then be required to vote within two legislative days, though leadership could choose to expedite the process.

How the far right could remove McCarthy and why his fate could be in Democrats' hands

Politics

How the far right could remove McCarthy and why his fate could be in Democrats' hands

Leaders and members have a number of options for how to proceed in the coming days.