Gen. Mark Milley looks back at the war in Afghanistan during exit interview NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with now-retired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley about the U.S. military's departure from Afghanistan.

Politics Gen. Mark Milley looks back at the war in Afghanistan during exit interview Gen. Mark Milley looks back at the war in Afghanistan during exit interview Listen · 7:48 7:48 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with now-retired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley about the U.S. military's departure from Afghanistan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor