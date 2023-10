Labor leader and political strategist Laphonza Butler will take over for Feinstein California's governor appointed Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List, to fill a senate seat previously occupied by the late Dianne Feinstein. That decision could affect who wins that seat next.

