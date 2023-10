Howard University receives a replacement for Hattie McDaniel's missing Oscar Hattie McDaniel's Oscar went missing from Howard University decades ago. Howard celebrated McDaniel's legacy Sunday as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences replaced the missing plaque.

National Howard University receives a replacement for Hattie McDaniel's missing Oscar Howard University receives a replacement for Hattie McDaniel's missing Oscar Audio will be available later today. Hattie McDaniel's Oscar went missing from Howard University decades ago. Howard celebrated McDaniel's legacy Sunday as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences replaced the missing plaque. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor