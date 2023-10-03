#2384: The Feds Are On To Us! : The Best of Car Talk It was only a matter of time before the Feds came after us. Was it the 'crash dummies widows and orphans fund' or 'save the skeets' that tipped them off? Click and Clack try offering car advice to longtime US Senator Tom Harkin in exchange for lighter sentences on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2384: The Feds Are On To Us! #2384: The Feds Are On To Us! Listen · 35:14 35:14 It was only a matter of time before the Feds came after us. Was it the 'crash dummies widows and orphans fund' or 'save the skeets' that tipped them off? Click and Clack try offering car advice to longtime US Senator Tom Harkin in exchange for lighter sentences on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.