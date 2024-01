Putting Female Bodies At The Center Of Evolution : Fresh Air When it comes to biological and medical research, female bodies have historically been under-studied. Author Cat Bohannon traces the female body through evolutionary history in her new book, Eve. She talks about how women process opioids and painkillers differently, human menstruation, and the difference between male and female brains.

Fresh Air Putting Female Bodies At The Center Of Evolution Putting Female Bodies At The Center Of Evolution When it comes to biological and medical research, female bodies have historically been under-studied. Author Cat Bohannon traces the female body through evolutionary history in her new book, Eve. She talks about how women process opioids and painkillers differently, human menstruation, and the difference between male and female brains.