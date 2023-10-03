Carl Hiaasen, Banned Books, And Censorship In Schools

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Since she was little, Iris Mogul has always loved reading.

When The 16-year-old junior at the Academy Academy for Advanced Academics in South Florida learned that her English teacher was considering not teaching a Toni Morrison book because of the state's political environment, she decided to start a banned book club.

There were 300 books removed from Florida schools last year, according to a list released by the Florida Department of Education. Nationally, the American Library Association found that the number of books facing challenges for censorship is up 20 percent for the first eight months of this year compared to 2022. That includes more than 800 books in school districts across 37 states.

Author Carl Hiaasen knows this landscape all too well. The longtime Miami Herald national columnist and author has witnessed several of his books be removed from schools, prisons, and libraries. He's already had several events canceled on the nationwide tour of his latest young adult book, "Wrecker."

We talk with Carl and Iris about the banned book environment. And we'll hear from Arlington County's librarian about the challenges of their work.

Author and Miami Herald National Columnist Carl Hiaasen, Director of Arlington Libraries Diane Kresh, and Junior at the Academy for Advanced and Academics Iris Mogul, join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.