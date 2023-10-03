Accessibility links
Carl Hiaasen, Banned Books, And Censorship In Schools : 1A The American Library Association found that the number of books facing challenges for censorship is up 20 percent for the first eight months of this year compared to 2022. That includes more than 800 books in school districts across 37 states.

More than 300 books were removed from Florida schools last year, according to a list released by the Florida Department of Education. Some of those books, written by author Carl Hiaasen, who knows this landscape too well.

The longtime Miami Herald national columnist and author has witnessed several of his books be removed from schools, prisons, and libraries. He's already had several events canceled on the nationwide tour of his latest young adult book, "Wrecker."

We discuss the banned book environment, and the impact these bans have on students and libraries nationwide.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

Carl Hiaasen, Banned Books, And Censorship In Schools

Carl Hiaasen, Banned Books, And Censorship In Schools

Listen · 31:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198908287/1203479617" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

PEN America Managing Director Nadine Farid Johnson (C) speaks during a news conference with (L-R) Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and other House Democrats to announce a bicameral resolution recognizing Banned Books Week outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

PEN America Managing Director Nadine Farid Johnson (C) speaks during a news conference with (L-R) Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and other House Democrats to announce a bicameral resolution recognizing Banned Books Week outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Since she was little, Iris Mogul has always loved reading.

When The 16-year-old junior at the Academy Academy for Advanced Academics in South Florida learned that her English teacher was considering not teaching a Toni Morrison book because of the state's political environment, she decided to start a banned book club.

There were 300 books removed from Florida schools last year, according to a list released by the Florida Department of Education. Nationally, the American Library Association found that the number of books facing challenges for censorship is up 20 percent for the first eight months of this year compared to 2022. That includes more than 800 books in school districts across 37 states.

Author Carl Hiaasen knows this landscape all too well. The longtime Miami Herald national columnist and author has witnessed several of his books be removed from schools, prisons, and libraries. He's already had several events canceled on the nationwide tour of his latest young adult book, "Wrecker."

We talk with Carl and Iris about the banned book environment. And we'll hear from Arlington County's librarian about the challenges of their work.

Author and Miami Herald National Columnist Carl Hiaasen, Director of Arlington Libraries Diane Kresh, and Junior at the Academy for Advanced and Academics Iris Mogul, join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.