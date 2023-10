Will the Democrats help save Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's job? House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a move by conservative Republicans to oust him. NPR's A Martinez asks Minority Whip Katherine Clark how Democrats will respond.

