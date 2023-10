Jordan Peele has a new collection of scary stories called 'Out There Screaming' As a film director, Jordan Peele is a master of horror. Now he's curated a book of horror stories called Out There Screaming. He talks to Brittany Luse of the NPR show and podcast It's Been a Minute.

Author Interviews Jordan Peele has a new collection of scary stories called 'Out There Screaming'
Listen · 6:48