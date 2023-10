If skydiving is on your bucket list, here's a story that might help you take the leap A 104-year-old woman over the weekend ditched her walker before skydiving from more than 10,000 feet above northern Illinois. Dorothy Hoffner first skydived when she was 100 years old.

