Religion The pope says there could be ways for the Catholic Church to bless same-sex unions Pope Francis suggests the Catholic church might accept same-sex partnerships as officials assemble in Rome for a synod. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Kate McElwee of the Women's Ordination Conference.