The U.N. Security Council approves sending Kenya-led force to quell violence in Haiti The United Nations has approved the deployment of a Kenyan led security mission to Haiti — sparking human rights concerns about deploying a force that has a long record of abuses.

Latin America The U.N. Security Council approves sending Kenya-led force to quell violence in Haiti The U.N. Security Council approves sending Kenya-led force to quell violence in Haiti Listen · 3:44 3:44 The United Nations has approved the deployment of a Kenyan led security mission to Haiti — sparking human rights concerns about deploying a force that has a long record of abuses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor