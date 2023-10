Calif. Gov. Newsom names Laphonza Butler to finish Sen. Feinstein's term Laphonza Butler, a Democratic adviser and labor leader, is expected to be sworn in Tuesday as a U.S. senator representing California. Her appointment could disrupt a crowded Democratic primary race.

