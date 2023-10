All episodes of a pre-'Monty Python' comedy series have been found in a vault For 54 years, the six episodes of A Complete and Utter History of Britain were in vaults of British channel ITV. The unarchived episodes are only available in the U.K. for now.

Television All episodes of a pre-'Monty Python' comedy series have been found in a vault All episodes of a pre-'Monty Python' comedy series have been found in a vault Listen · 0:29 0:29 For 54 years, the six episodes of A Complete and Utter History of Britain were in vaults of British channel ITV. The unarchived episodes are only available in the U.K. for now. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor