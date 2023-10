Consumer advocates warn about consequences of weakening the CFPB A case now before the Supreme Court could dramatically weaken the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The challenge was brought by payday lenders.

Law Consumer advocates warn about consequences of weakening the CFPB Consumer advocates warn about consequences of weakening the CFPB Listen · 6:27 6:27 A case now before the Supreme Court could dramatically weaken the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The challenge was brought by payday lenders. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor