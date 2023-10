In some Montana schools, virtual teachers fill in as educator shortage drags on The pandemic worsened a longstanding shortage of qualified teachers, especially for rural states in the Rocky Mountain West. Now, some Montana schools are turning to virtual teachers to fill the gap.

