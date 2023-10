U.S. House votes McCarthy out as speaker Kevin McCarthy is now the first speaker in history to be removed by a U.S. House vote. The vote came less than a day after Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made good on a threat to officially challenge his job.

Politics U.S. House votes McCarthy out as speaker U.S. House votes McCarthy out as speaker Kevin McCarthy is now the first speaker in history to be removed by a U.S. House vote. The vote came less than a day after Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made good on a threat to officially challenge his job.