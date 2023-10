Lyft's new service prioritizes non-binary, women drivers for non-binary, women riders In some cities, Lyft is allowing women and non-binary passengers to match with women and non-binary drivers. It comes in the wake of lawsuits saying the company failed to protect users from assault.

