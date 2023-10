The future of the House after McCarthy's ouster Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., became the first speaker in history removed from the job by a vote of the U.S. house, leaving Congress in uncharted territory.

Politics The future of the House after McCarthy's ouster The future of the House after McCarthy's ouster Listen · 4:06 4:06 Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., became the first speaker in history removed from the job by a vote of the U.S. house, leaving Congress in uncharted territory. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor