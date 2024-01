Poet Safiya Sinclair On Her Rastafari Roots : Fresh Air Poet and writer Safiya Sinclair grew up in a devout Rastafari family in Jamaica where women were subservient. When she cut her dreadlocks at age 19, she became "a ghost" to her father. Her new memoir is How to Say Babylon.

Fresh Air Poet Safiya Sinclair On Her Rastafari Roots Poet Safiya Sinclair On Her Rastafari Roots Listen · 45:31 45:31 Poet and writer Safiya Sinclair grew up in a devout Rastafari family in Jamaica where women were subservient. When she cut her dreadlocks at age 19, she became "a ghost" to her father. Her new memoir is How to Say Babylon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor