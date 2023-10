Workers at Kaiser Permanente are poised to go out on strike More than 75,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente are set to walk off the job, spurred by a staffing crisis they say has deteriorated the quality of patient care and employees' well-being.

Correction A previous version of the headline misspelled Kaiser Permanente as Kaiser Permanent.