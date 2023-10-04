For a third time, Tank the tortoise has been returned home

Tank trekked about two miles away from his enclosure last week after escaping from a vet's office in Andreas, Pa. He made it to the same area where he was found the last two times he got out.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. We have an update - for a third time, Tank the tortoise has returned home. Tank trekked about two miles away from his enclosure last week after escaping from a vet's office in Andreas, Pa. It turns out he escaped to the same area where he was found the last two times he got out. Hospital officials are now hoping to outfit the tortoise with a GPS tracker, or maybe they could just meet him where he always seems to wind up. Just saying. This is MORNING EDITION.

