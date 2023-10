Vatican meeting considers topics from women in ministry to LGBTQ+ Catholics Catholic leaders are beginning a month-long meeting to discuss the church's relationship to laity. Among the topics: women in ministry and being more welcoming of divorced and LGBTQ+ Catholics.

Religion Vatican meeting considers topics from women in ministry to LGBTQ+ Catholics