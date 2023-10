After nearly 3 decades a suspect is charged in Tupac Shakur's murder NPR's A Martinez talks to Greg Kading, a former LAPD detective who worked on the case, about the well-known suspect charged in Tupac Shakur's murder, and is set to appear in court Wednesday.

National