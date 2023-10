Pakistan is planting lots of mangroves — but it's upsetting some environmentalists An initiative to revive the Indus River hopes to save this major waterway from overuse and pollution. Some 240 million people are riding on the outcome. But the financing of it is controversial.

Climate Pakistan is planting lots of mangroves — but it's upsetting some environmentalists Pakistan is planting lots of mangroves — but it's upsetting some environmentalists Listen · 6:10 6:10 An initiative to revive the Indus River hopes to save this major waterway from overuse and pollution. Some 240 million people are riding on the outcome. But the financing of it is controversial. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor