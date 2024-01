The Big Shift To Clean Energy : Fresh Air Huge swaths of the country are pivoting from fossil fuels, toward wind, solar and other renewables. New York Times climate reporter Brad Plumer discusses this progress and the roadblocks that lie ahead.

Fresh Air The Big Shift To Clean Energy The Big Shift To Clean Energy Listen · 44:23 44:23 Huge swaths of the country are pivoting from fossil fuels, toward wind, solar and other renewables. New York Times climate reporter Brad Plumer discusses this progress and the roadblocks that lie ahead. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor