After Kevin McCarthy's ouster, could the U.S. House find a new way to govern? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Norman Ornstein, a senior fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute, who has been writing and thinking about Congress and American politics for decades.

Politics After Kevin McCarthy's ouster, could the U.S. House find a new way to govern? After Kevin McCarthy's ouster, could the U.S. House find a new way to govern? Listen · 4:25 4:25 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Norman Ornstein, a senior fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute, who has been writing and thinking about Congress and American politics for decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor