Europe A ship in the Mediterranean keeps a watch for migrants who are in trouble A ship in the Mediterranean keeps a watch for migrants who are in trouble Record numbers of migrants who try to cross the Mediterranean Sea for Europe are dying in the attempt. We go aboard a search and rescue ship that is trying to help migrants in distress.