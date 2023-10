Sarah Cooper, who became famous during the pandemic, has a new memoir After viral videos made her famous, comedian and writer Sarah Cooper says she's embracing being foolish — which is also the title of her memoir. She talks to NPR's Leila Fadel about her book Foolish.

