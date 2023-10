Democrats in Michigan face challenges repealing obstacles to access abortion Michigan Democrats want to pass a new bill to remove abortion obstacles like a 24-hour waiting period, and a ban on Medicaid reimbursement. But one Democrat doesn't agree — and they need her vote.

National Democrats in Michigan face challenges repealing obstacles to access abortion Democrats in Michigan face challenges repealing obstacles to access abortion Audio will be available later today. Michigan Democrats want to pass a new bill to remove abortion obstacles like a 24-hour waiting period, and a ban on Medicaid reimbursement. But one Democrat doesn't agree — and they need her vote. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor