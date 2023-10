Democrats in Michigan face challenges repealing obstacles to access abortion Michigan Democrats want to pass a new bill to remove abortion obstacles like a 24-hour waiting period, and a ban on Medicaid reimbursement. But one Democrat doesn't agree — and they need her vote.

National